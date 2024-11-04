GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flags of political party removed after labourer dies of electrocution in T.N.

When Nagarajan was erecting the flag tied to an iron pole in the Santhapillaigate area on Sunday afternoon, he came into contact with a live overhead wire and suffered a severe electric shock

Published - November 04, 2024 04:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The flags of a political party put up along the roads of the Santhapillaigate area in Thanjavur were removed on Sunday (November 3, 2024) after a labourer died of electrocution while installing them.

According to the police, the deceased Nagarajan, 38, of Kizhavasal, was hired by a contractor who was entrusted with the task of erecting the party‘s flags on the roadside across the town in view of a party VVIP’s visit to Thanjavur town on November 7.

When Nagarajan was erecting the flag tied to an iron pole in the Santhapillaigate area on Sunday afternoon, he came into contact with a live overhead wire and suffered a severe electric shock. He was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital by the other workers but was declared dead on arrival.

Subsequently, the party flags erected in the area were removed.

The Thanjavur East Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Related Topics

political parties / Tamil Nadu / labour / death

