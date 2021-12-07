Flag Day: Pudukottai exceeds collection target

PUDUKOTTAI

07 December 2021 17:33 IST

Pudukottai district has exceeded the target set in respect of last year’s Flag Day collection. The district has collected ₹1.19 crore as against the target of ₹1.08 crore set in 2020, Collector Kavitha Ramu said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the Flag Day collection here, Ms. Kavitha Ramu said the district was given the target of collecting ₹1.29 crore for 2021. The amount would be utilised for the welfare of ex-servicemen and their dependents.

The Collector called upon government officials and general public to contribute more towards the fund.

Assistant Director, Ex-servicemen Welfare, Pudukottai, Shenbagavalli participated in the event, an official press release said.