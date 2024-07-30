Fixing of water meters in households begins in Tiruchi

The Tiruchi Corporation has begun fixing meters to measure the quantum of water supply to the households.

The civic body has an installed capacity of 156 million litres per day (MLD) at various sources in the Cauvery and the Kollidam. Since the infrastructure, including a radial arm at Kambarasampettai pumping station and water distribution system had developed frequent bursts, the Corporation launched a scheme to revamp the water head works in 2020. The revamping work, including deepening of infiltrator wells, replacing vertical turbine pumps with high capacity pumps, construction of reservoirs, and others is said to have been completed. With an installation of a radial arm, the civic body is in a position to generate 156 MLD of water.

Moreover, the revamping scheme has put the civic body to supply round-the-clock water supply to residents living in a part of the city. To cash in on the situation, the Corporation has begun fixing water meters at the households in the Area Based Development (ABD) coming under the 8.11 sq. km. smart city.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that fixing water meters in all households of ABD was part of the drinking water revamping scheme. After completing all major works, the task of fixing meters in the households had been taken up. Most of Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar, Puthur, Anna Nagar, Bheema Nagar, Cantonment, Periya Milaguparai, Chinna Milapurai and Karumandapam would be brought under the metered water supply areas. In addition to 19 wards of ABD covered areas, five wards from 51 to 55 were in a position to supply 24/7 drinking water.

The metered drinking water supply scheme would be implemented in 25 wards. All households in 19 wards would be fixed with water meters. Similarly, it had been planned to fix water meters in all the households in Wards 51 to 55 as well. The work was expected to be completed in August. The metered supply of drinking water scheme was likely to begin in August or September.

