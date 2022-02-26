Fix MSP for small onions, farmers urge Centre

The Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the Centre to fix the minimum support price for small onions and also procure the bulbs from farmers and market it.

A resolution to this affect was adopted at the district executive committee meeting of the association held here with R. Raja Chidambaram, State secretary, in the chair.

The demand comes in the wake of a slump in the price of small onions with farmers in Perambalur and Tiruchi, a major small onion growing belt, being affected.

The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, the association charged, was just an eyewash and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact a law to ensure guaranteed prices for farmers for their produce.

Through another resolution, the association urged the State government to allot adequate funds for construction of Chinnamutlu Dam in Perambalur in the State Budget.