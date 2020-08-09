Fix GPS device in vehicles, urge police

Tiruchi

09 August 2020 19:14 IST

The Tiruchi City Police has advised buyers of four-wheelers to install Global Positioning System (GPS) device for easier detection in dealing with stolen vehicle cases.

Installation of GPS device in four-wheelers would enable those buying such vehicles for own use or using them for rental basis to ensure that it reaches the destined place through the App.

Owners of cars used for rental basis and those owning lorries would also be in a position to know the location of their vehicles once the vehicles were equipped with GPS device without having to make a call to the driver.

Equipping the vehicles with GPS device would enable the law enforcers to speedily know their movement in case the vehicles were stolen, a police press release said.

The City Police had recently recovered a lorry that was stolen from the city limits. The movement of the stolen lorry on the Thoothukudi road near Madurai was known through the GPS device installed in it. An alert was sounded to the Madurai Police following which the stolen vehicle was recovered.

The City Police has advised the public to realise the importance of equipping GPS device costing ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 as a safety measure in their vehicles which were purchased by investing a heavy amount.

The police convened a special meeting with dealers of cars here on Saturday as per the instruction of the Commissioner of Police asking them to drive home to the customers the message on the importance of installing GPS device and the benefits. The dealers were also asked to insist upon the customers to equip the new vehicles with GPS device.