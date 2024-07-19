Fix FASTag on windscreen or pay double the toll fee: NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has directed user fee collection agencies and concessionaires to collect double the fee for vehicles which do not have FASTags fixed on the windscreen. The move is intended to deter motorists from carrying the FASTag in hand or displaying them elsewhere in the vehicle.

Electronic transaction will not be allowed for any FASTag that is not affixed on the assigned vehicle as per the standard procedure at a user fee plaza and double the toll fee will be collected from drivers of such vehicles. Such FASTags can be blacklisted as well. Issuer banks have been directed to ensure that the FASTag to the assigned vehicle is fixed on the windscreen from various Point-of-Sale (POS), the NHAI has said.

“Some motorists carry the FASTag in hand without affixing them on the front windshield. This gives scope for malpractice. The move is intended to prevent such frauds and needless delays at the toll plazas,” said sources in a user fee collection agency.

A circular has been sent to user fee collection and agencies recently with detailed guidelines on collection of double the fee on such vehicles so as to deter users from deliberately not fixing the FASTag on the windscreen of the vehicle. Such practice leads to unnecessary delays at the toll plazas causing inconvenience to the fellow motorists, the NHAI said.

A detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) has been issued to all user fee collection agencies and concessionaires to prominently display the information at all toll plazas so as to sensitise motorists about the penalties for non-compliance of entering a toll lane without a fixed FASTag on windscreen.

In addition, CCTV footage with the registration numbers of vehicles levied double fee in such cases shall be stored at the toll plaza for proper maintenance of record and as evidence in case of disputes.

