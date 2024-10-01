ADVERTISEMENT

Fix dangerous pathway near school in Mayiladuthurai, say activists

Published - October 01, 2024 07:04 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The small bridge, built over an underground canal carrying water from the Old Cauvery to Chandri Kulam, is damaged at both ends

The Hindu Bureau

Damaged road at the end of the bridge that leads to Kittappa Municipality School at Koranad in Mayiladuthurai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A deteriorating pathway on Ma Marathu Medi Street in Ward 28, leading to Kittappa Municipality School in Koranad, has become a safety hazard for students, commuters, and residents. The small bridge, built over an underground canal carrying water from the Old Cauvery to Chandri Kulam, is damaged at both ends, making it difficult and dangerous to cross. With the monsoon approaching, the threat of accidents looms, say activists.

The bridge, designed as a shortcut for pedestrians and vehicles, is heavily used by schoolchildren and commuters, despite the existence of an alternative route through Pookadai Street. However, many prefer the shorter, damaged path. “This shortcut is convenient for students and school vehicles, but the potholes are causing frequent accidents,” said activist R. Muralidharan. A cement road was laid a year ago but it broke up within three months.

A part of the road is littered with garbage, which attracts pigs, creating serious hygiene issues. The pathway serves as a crucial connection between Kumbakonam Road and Mamaramedu and hence it is frequently used route.

Social activist A. Apparsundaram has called upon the authorities to take immediate action. “The potholes need to be repaired, the collapsed guardrails restored, and the garbage must be cleared to improve safety and prevent outbreak of diseases like dengue,” he urged.

Sources from the Mayiladuthurai Municipality said they were looking into the issue.

