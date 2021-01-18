Five-year-old girl drowns in pit filled with rainwater in Tiruchi

A five-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a pit filled with rainwater at Rajamanicka Pillai Nagar in K.K Nagar in Tiruchi on Sunday evening. Police identified the victim as S. Pandishree.

Pits had been dug for raising pillars for the construction of a house a short distance away from the victim’s house. The construction work was suspended due to continuous rains in the city over the past few days. The pits, which were about five feet deep, were filled with rainwater.

Police said the girl had accidentally fallen into one of the pits and drowned. Her parents launched a search after the child did not return home. Police said, said acting on an alert from a few local boys who had noticed the girl, the family members went to the spot and retrieved her and rushed her to a private hospital. The girl was referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The Airport Police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.