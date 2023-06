June 05, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A five-year-old boy fell into an open well and drowned, in Thakkiripatti village, falling under the Vellanur police station limits, in Pudukottai district on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

The boy, identified as S. Tharani, was playing near the open well on Sunday evening when he accidentally fell into it and drowned, said the police.

The body was later recovered and sent for an autopsy. The Vellanur police have registered a case.