Five-year-old boy donates savings

A five-year-old boy on Wednesday donated his savings of ₹1,500 to the State government’s anti-COVID-19 measures.

Sai Girish handed over the amount to Collector M. Govinda Rao in the presence of his parents, Saravanakumar and Sudha, here.

The boy, resident of a locality near Medical College Road, called on the Collector during the latter’s visit to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and expressed support to the government’s efforts.