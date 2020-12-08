Five-year jail term for youth

TIRUVARUR

08 December 2020 18:45 IST

The Additional Mahila Court, Tiruvarur, has awarded five years of imprisonment to Rajeswaran, 20, of Ubayavedapuram near Nannilam after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl in the same area.

The accused was alleged to have sexually assaulted a 11-year-old girl in Ubayavedapuram in January last and was subsequently arrested by All Women Police, Tiruvarur. After hearing the case, the Additional Mahila Court on Tuesday awarded five years of imprisonment with a fine of ₹5,000. If the fine was not paid, he should undergo another five months of imprisonment.

