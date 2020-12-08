Tiruchirapalli

Five-year jail term for youth

The Additional Mahila Court, Tiruvarur, has awarded five years of imprisonment to Rajeswaran, 20, of Ubayavedapuram near Nannilam after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl in the same area.

The accused was alleged to have sexually assaulted a 11-year-old girl in Ubayavedapuram in January last and was subsequently arrested by All Women Police, Tiruvarur. After hearing the case, the Additional Mahila Court on Tuesday awarded five years of imprisonment with a fine of ₹5,000. If the fine was not paid, he should undergo another five months of imprisonment.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2020 7:16:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/five-year-jail-term-for-youth/article33281089.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY