Five test negative for COVID-19 at GH

Five patients, including a doctor from the Department of Dental Surgery at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMH), have tested negative for COVID-19, officials said here on Friday evening.

The patients will be kept under observation until Saturday before their discharge is considered, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH said.

The doctor is among six persons, including the 24-year-old who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, admitted to the isolation ward for COVID-19 here.

The doctor who had travelled to Madurai had fever and cold, both symptoms of COVID-19. “He immediately rushed to the hospital and got himself admitted”, Dr. Yeganathan said.

A 23-year-old-man from Pudukottai who had travelled to Bihar and a 44-year-old man from Ariyalur who had travelled to Kerala were admitted late on Thursday night. Throat swabs of the patients have were sent for tests and results showed negative, Dr. Yeganathan said. However, they will be kept under observation overnight until the doctor allows them to be sent home, he said. “Some patients have fever and cold. They will be monitored,” he added.

The person who had tested positive is also undergoing treatment at the ward and his condition is said to be stable.

Pudukottai

Two men, a 51-year-old from Vaithur and a 30-year-old from Avudayar Koil were admitted to the isolation ward at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital on Friday. Both had cold and cough, symptoms of COVID-19.

“Neither have them have any travel history to COVID-19 affected counties or contact history with patients affected with the infection. However, samples have been lifted and sent for tests,” L. Meenakshi Sundaram, Dean.

Two other patients who were admitted to the hospital on Thursday tested negative, he added.