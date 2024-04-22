GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five students injured as school bus overturns

April 22, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Five students were injured after a private school bus overturned along the Venmankondan Road in Udayarpalayam police station limits in neighbouring Ariyalur district on Monday. The accident occurred in the evening when the school bus was carrying a group of about 45 students back home. The police said the driver of the bus lost control after the steering apparently got cut and the vehicle overturned causing injuries to five students, including two girls. The injured underwent treatment at the Ariyalur Government Medical College Hospital. The Udayarpalayam police are investigating. 

