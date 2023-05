May 24, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department on Wednesday sealed five shops, which were found selling banned tobacco substances, in Tiruchi city.

A team of department officials sealed the shops situated in Woraiyur and Salai road areas for continuously indulging in the sale of banned tobacco substances, a release from the Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, here said.