ADVERTISEMENT

Five shops sealed for selling banned tobacco products

May 19, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety Department continued its crackdown on shopkeepers committing repeat offences of selling banned tobacco products by issuing emergency prohibition orders, leading to temporary closure of five more shops in Tiruchi.

The emergency prohibition order (EPO) is issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety as per the provisions of Section 34 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The order is preceded by an emergency prohibition notice issued to the offender. The notice is issued by the Designated Officer if satisfied that a health risk condition exists with respect to a food business. The EPO is issued based on an application filed by the Designated Officer after issuing the notice. Once the Commissioner issues the EPO, the shop concerned is sealed.

According to Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi, all the five shops were sealed on Thursday. Four of them were in Tiruchi and one in Manapparai. He warned that similar action would be initiated against shopkeepers continuing to sell the banned products.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US