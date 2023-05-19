May 19, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Food Safety Department continued its crackdown on shopkeepers committing repeat offences of selling banned tobacco products by issuing emergency prohibition orders, leading to temporary closure of five more shops in Tiruchi.

The emergency prohibition order (EPO) is issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety as per the provisions of Section 34 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The order is preceded by an emergency prohibition notice issued to the offender. The notice is issued by the Designated Officer if satisfied that a health risk condition exists with respect to a food business. The EPO is issued based on an application filed by the Designated Officer after issuing the notice. Once the Commissioner issues the EPO, the shop concerned is sealed.

According to Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi, all the five shops were sealed on Thursday. Four of them were in Tiruchi and one in Manapparai. He warned that similar action would be initiated against shopkeepers continuing to sell the banned products.

ADVERTISEMENT