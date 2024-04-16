Five sentenced to life imprisonment

April 16, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The District Sessions Court here sentenced five persons to life imprisonment in a murder case here on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, the names of the five accused were given as R. Selvam, 55, A. Aravind, 31, S. Balaguru, 49, S. Sivasami, 60, and S. Sivaguru, 58, from Maruvathur village had murdered R. Sukdev on May 16. 2020.

After examining 19 witnesses in this case, sessions judge R. Vijayakumari held the accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment under IPC Section 302 and one year imprisonment under Section 148.

