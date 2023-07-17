ADVERTISEMENT

Five sentenced to life imprisonment

July 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District Court (Fast Track Court), Kumbakonam, has awarded life sentences for five persons found guilty of murdering a person who had reportedly helped a couple to get married overlooking the opposition to their marriage in 2017.

According to police, Pavunraj of Ambedkar Nagar, Sakkottai near Kumbakonam in Nachiyarkovil Police Station limits lodged a complaint in January 2017 stating that his son, Sundarapandi helped a couple in the same area to tie the nuptial knot overlooking the opposition for their marriage.

Enraged by this, the woman’s father, Anbazhagan and his sons, Anbunidhi, Arivunidhi, Arulnidhi and Azhagunithi, picked up a quarrel with Pavunraj and Sundarapandi on January 12, 2017, and attacked them with lethal weapons resulting in the death of Soundarapandi.

Subsequently, a case under Sections 147, 148, 342, 294(b), 323 and 302 of the IPC, was booked and Anbazhagan and his sons were arrested by the Nachiyarkovil Police. The charge sheet in this case was filed in March 2017 and after hearing the arguments, the Additional District Judge, J.Radhika, Additional District Court (FTC), Kumbakonam, awarded life sentences for all the five arrested persons on Monday.

