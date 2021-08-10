Five sentenced to 10 years for bank robbery

The Sub Court in Mannargudi sentenced five persons who were found guilty of committing a bank robbery at Asesham near Mannargudi in May 2018 to 10 years imprisonment. Two other accused were sentenced to nine and seven years imprisonment.

The Mannargudi police have registered a case of robbery based on a complaint from Govindarajan, Manager, Taminad Merchantile Bank, Asesham, on May 5, 2018 stating that a seven-member gang entered the bank premises with firearm and other lethal weapons.

The gang left the bank after looting ₹5,58,550 in cash and 84 grams of gold jewellery at knifepoint.

Special teams were formed to probe the complaint and seven persons – Mariyaselvam, Meeran Mohideen, Sudalaimani, Muthukumar and Manikandan, all from Tuticorin, Ayub Khan of Karuppayurani in Madurai district and Raja of Thiruvadanai – were arrested and a chargesheet was filed against them at the Sub Court in Mannargudi.

After hearing the case, Subordinate Judge A. Premavathi on Monday awarded 10 years imprisonment to the accused, Mariyaselvam, Meeran Mohideen, Sudalaimani, Ayub Khan and Raja, nine years of imprisonment to Muthukumar and seven years to Manikandan, police said.