ADVERTISEMENT

Five school students take ill after ingesting kalli paal

Published - September 10, 2024 08:37 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Five students of Government Primary School at Gunamangalam took ill after ingesting the sap of cactus (kalli paal).

According to sources, the students in Class III and Class V reportedly tasted the poisonous liquid by collecting it from the plants in the village. They consumed it inadvertently. A school teacher, who came to know of this, took all of then to the Primary Health Centre at Gunamangalam for first aid. The students were subsequently taken to Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur. The condition of all the students was stated to be normal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US