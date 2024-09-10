Five school students take ill after ingesting kalli paal

Five students of Government Primary School at Gunamangalam took ill after ingesting the sap of cactus (kalli paal).

According to sources, the students in Class III and Class V reportedly tasted the poisonous liquid by collecting it from the plants in the village. They consumed it inadvertently. A school teacher, who came to know of this, took all of then to the Primary Health Centre at Gunamangalam for first aid. The students were subsequently taken to Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur. The condition of all the students was stated to be normal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.