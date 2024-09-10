GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five school students take ill after ingesting kalli paal

September 10, 2024 - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Five students of Government Primary School at Gunamangalam took ill after ingesting the sap of cactus (kalli paal).

According to sources, the students in Class III and Class V reportedly tasted the poisonous liquid by collecting it from the plants in the village. They consumed it inadvertently. A school teacher, who came to know of this, took all of then to the Primary Health Centre at Gunamangalam for first aid. The students were subsequently taken to Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur. The condition of all the students was stated to be normal.

September 10, 2024

