Five pregnant women among 15 test positive in central region

Fifteen persons, including five pregnant women, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday. Four of them belonged to Ariyalur, nine to Perambalur and one each to Karur and Pudukottai districts.

The nine patients in Perambalur district included three men who had been employed at the Koyambedu market. Another man aged 55 years is a family member of a COVID-19 positive case. The other five patients are all pregnant women aged 28, 29, 21, 32 and 20. The source of the infection for these patients is unknown, official sources here said.

As on Sunday, 104 patients have tested positive for the virus in the district. Of them, 27 have been admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, 66 are at the Perambalur Government Headquarters Hospital and four are at the Ariyalur District Government Headquarters hospital. Swabs have been lifted from 105 more persons on Sunday and the results are awaited.

In Ariyalur district, four patients, all Chennai returnees tested positive last week. Two of the patients belong to Ariyalur town and the rest to Thirumanur and Jayankondam blocks. Including the four, the total number of positive cases in the district is 275. A total of 89 people have been placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 22 persons who returned to Ariyalur district on Sunday from Maharashtra have been tested and isolated. Results are yet to arrive. According to government orders, only those showing symptoms such as fever, cold, difficulty in breathing are admitted to the hospital. All asymptomatic patients have been advised quarantine at home or at specially designated facilities by the district. A total of 173 such people are being monitored by health officials. They are being provided with nutritious food including fruits, protein shakes, soups among other items.

In Karur district, a 56-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19. The man, hailing from Pallapatti here had been working in Maharashtra and had returned after he lost his job following the lockdown. He has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur.

In Pudukottai, a 37-year-old man who had returned from Chennai tested positive on Sunday. The man hails from Ennai, a village near Illupur. The family members and close contacts of the patient are being tested. The patient has been admitted to the Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Government Headquarters Hospital in Pudukottai town. A total of 369 persons who returned from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and other States on Sunday were subjected to thermal tests and throat swab tests.