Five persons killed in separate accidents in Tiruchi

September 22, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including two children, of the same family were crushed to death in a road accident after a speeding truck hit a two-wheeler near Allur in Tiruchi district on Friday evening.

According to police, G. Moorthy, 41, a native of Vaiko Nagar in Pettaivaithalai, had been running a provisional store. On Friday evening, he was heading back home in a two-wheeler with his daughter M. Dharshini, 9, and his son Gurucharan, 7, after visiting Singaperumal Koil in Srirangam. A speeding truck loaded with steel bars proceeding towards Coimbatore dashed against the two-wheeler near Allur on Tiruchi - Karur road.

All three of them commuting in the two-wheeler were crushed and died on the spot. The Jeeyapuram police rushed to the spot, removed the bodies to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for post mortem. A case was registered against lorry driver M. Uma Shankar, 40, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, two other persons were killed in separate accidents in rural areas of Tiruchi on Thursday. A. Justin Vasantharajan, 24, a resident of Somarasampettai, who was riding a two-wheeler on Somarasampettai to Tiruchi road was hit by a private college bus near Rettaivaikkal. In the accident, the rider suffered severe head injuries and died on the way to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. A case was registered at Somarasampettai police station and further investigations are on.

In another incident, P. Selvam, 58, of Chellampatti near Marungapuri was killed on the Manapparai to Thuvarankurichi State highway near Pillayarkovilpatti on Thursday morning after a mini truck hit his two-wheeler. The Puthanatham police registered a case.

