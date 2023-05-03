Five persons arrested in connection with murder of farmer leader

May 03, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A special team of Tiruchi district rural police on Wednesday arrested five persons in a case related to the murder of a farmers’ association leader near Manachanallur on April 29.

K. Shanmugha Sundaram, 60, a farmers’ association leader, was hacked to death by unidentified persons in the late hours on April 29 at his residence in M.R. Palayam.

The Siruganur police had registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Three special teams headed by the Inspectors of Police of Siruganur, Samayapuram and Lalgudi police stations were formed to arrest the accused.

On Wednesday, the police arrested A. Arivazhagan, A. Balraj, R. Karthikeyan, K. Shanmughavel, and R. Elavarasan in connection with the case. A 17-year-old juvenile had already surrendered before the Juvenile Justice Board in Tiruchi on Tuesday, police sources said.

During the investigation, the police found that the motive behind the murder was prior hostility that prevailed between the deceased and the accused over the distribution of a piece of land. Tiruchi District Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said they would be produced before the magistrate and remanded.