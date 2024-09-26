Five of a family found dead in car; police suspect they ended their lives

Five members of a family were found dead in a car near Ilangudipatti along the Tiruchi-Karaikudi National Highway in Pudukottai district on Wednesday.

The watchman of Nagara Sivamadam found the vehicle parked in front of the building, and alerted the local police station.

According to police sources, all the five persons had ended their lives. They were identified as N. Manikandan, a businessman who resided in Salem, and aged around 50; his wife M. Nithya, aged around 45; mother N. Saroja, aged around 70; son N.M. Theeran, aged around 21; and daughter N.M. Niharika, aged around 20.

The police cite loss in business and debts for the deaths. A note, purportedly written by Manikandan, was found in the vehicle, stating that the bodies be buried near the Nagara Sivamadam.

The bodies were sent to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. The police are investigating the case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline 9375493754.)

