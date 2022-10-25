Five new cases of COVID-19 in Tiruchi district

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 25, 2022 20:19 IST

Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruchi district, and 269 active cases were reported in the central region according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Tuesday. No fatalities were reported.

Out of the total of 13 new cases, three fresh infections were reported in Thanjavur and two in Tiruvarur. The districts of Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Pudukottai each reported one new case. There were no new cases in Ariyalur, Karur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

A total of 269 persons were receiving treatment at home and in hospital. Of this, 57 active cases were reported in Tiruchi, and Mayiladuthurai had 43 active cases.

There were 37 active cases in Perambalur, 36 in Thanjavur and 31 in Pudukottai district. Twenty-two active cases were reported in Tiruvarur.

Karur district had 16 active cases, followed by Ariyalur with 13.

Nagapattinam reported the lowest number with four active cases.

