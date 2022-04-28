Five new cases in central districts

Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

No fatalities were reported in the region on Thursday.

Tiruchi district had two new cases. The districts of Karur, Pudukottai and Thanjavur reported one new case each. There were no new infections in the districts of Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Tiruvarur.

There were 17 active cases of patients undergoing treatment at home and in hospital in the region. Of this, Thanjavur had five active cases, while Tiruvarur had four. Pudukottai and Tiruchi districts reported three active cases each. Karur and Nagapattinam had one active case each.