Five Nagapattinam fishermen attacked mid-sea, robbed of their belongings

September 26, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Five fishermen of Nagapattinam district were allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified persons while they were fishing mid-sea and robbed of their belongings on Monday night. This is the second such attack over the past few days. 

Coastal Security Group sources said G. Sakthibalan, 25, A. Harikrishnan, 25, T. Siranjeevi, 22, S. Surya, 19, and M. Kannan, 20, set sail on board a fibre boat from Serudhur village on Sunday morning. They were about 10 nautical miles east off Kodiyakarai coast around 7 p.m. on Monday when a group of eight unidentified persons, suspected to be Sri Lankans, came in two fibre boats and intercepted their vessel.

Four unidentified persons boarded the boat of the Nagapattinam fishermen and allegedly attacked them with iron and plastic pipes and took away fish, fishing nets, a walkie talkie set and a Global Positioning System gadget and a battery from them. The fishermen, who returned to the shore at Serudhur on Tuesday morning, were admitted to Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital. Vedaranyam Marine Police have registered a case.

