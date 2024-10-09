Five more shops sealed at Vennaimalai

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department on Wednesday sealed five more shops at Vennaimalai here.

There were a number of shops and houses situated close to the Balasubramanya Swamy Temple at Vennaimalai. Some of them were said to be functioning on the land owned by the temple.

The officials of the HR&CE displayed a board a few weeks ago, warning of tough action against trespassers on lands owned by the temple. They had asked the encroachers to vacate the area. As no one vacated, a group of officials, including the Revenue Divisional Officer and an Assistant Commissioner of HR&CE, assembled at Vennaimalai and sealed three shops.

As a follow up drive, the HR&CE officials visited Vennaimalai on Wednesday morning and began sealing five shops, which were found to be functioning on the temple land.

However, a large number of people and traders thronged the spot and protested against the action of the officials. Stating that action was taken as per a court direction, the officials told the people to disperse. Since they refused to give up the agitation, the police arrested 13 protesters. They were released in the evening.

