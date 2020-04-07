Five more localities brought under containment area list

District authorities have brought five more residential localities under the containment area list in the city on Tuesday after a rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases on Monday.

However, there was no addition to the number of positive cases at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in the city on Tuesday. Three patients tested positive in neighbouring Thanjavur on Tuesday.

As on Tuesday, 30 patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 virus, were under treatment at MGMCH. Of them, 13 belong to different parts of the city, while remaining 17 were from different parts of the district.

On receipt of the first list of eight positive cases a few days ago, the Tiruchi City Corporation declared eight residential localities as containment areas, including parts of Thillai Nagar, Palakarai on Madurai road, Bharathidasan Road, Puthur, Woraiyur and Salai Road. As per the guidelines, the officials put up notice boards, informing the residents of the containment areas and asking them to stay put in their homes.

The Corporation declared five more localities in Golden Rock and K. Abishekapuram zones as containment areas on Tuesday. Soon after the declaration, the police, revenue and corporation officials blocked most entry points to E.B. Colony, Khaja Nagar, Mannarpuram, Bheema Nagar, Airport and Thennur. The residents have been asked not to go out of their homes except in case of emergencies.

A senior Corporation official told The Hindu that police personnel have been posted at all entry points. Contacts of the positive patients have been traced and were being monitored. Considering the nature of the exponential spread of the virus, the contacts, relatives and family members of the patients have been asked stay indoors.

He said that cleansing drive in the newly declared containment areas had been initiated. All streets and lanes in the areas were sprayed with disinfectants. Health of the family members of the positive and suspected patients affected with cold and fever was being monitored on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Collector S. Sivarasu visited various parts of the district, including Manapparai and Thuvarankurichi, to take stock of the situation arising out of the rise in number of positive cases. He also met the residents of those put in home quarantine in Pattabiraman Pillai Street and Puthur in the city and asked them to adhere to the instructions of the authorities so as to contain the spread of the virus.