Five-month-old girl child run over by bus

Updated - November 04, 2024 08:06 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A five-month old girl child which fell down from a two-wheeler was run over by a government bus at Sirukottur in the district on Monday. Police gave the name of the child as D. Livia.

The two-wheeler was driven by the child’s uncle Anthony. The child’s mother Ajitha and grandmother Nakshatra were riding pillion on the two-wheeler with the latter holding the child. Police sources said the two-wheeler suddenly skidded and in the melee all of them fell on the road.

The child came under the wheels of the government bus which came in the opposite direction and died on the spot. The Karur police are investigating.

