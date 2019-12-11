Five minor bridges along NH racing towards completion

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is on the verge of completing five out of seven minor bridges, which are under construction on service lanes along Tiruchi–Chennai Bypass Road.

The works, which began simultaneously in July along the busy national highway within Tiruchi City limits, have been proceeding swiftly with the project being executed by the concessionaire.

The minor bridges are being constructed along canals and drains on the service lanes of Chennai Bypass Road, which witnesses heavy density of vehicular movement, both passenger and freight. The project, executed at a cost of nearly ₹11 crore heeding public demand, was taken up to essentially prevent wrong-side driving on the bypass road by motorists in the absence of bridges over the canals along the service lanes.

The minor bridges are coming up at Tiruvanaikoil, Sanjeevi Nagar, near Ariyamangalam road over bridge close to Palpannai and Senthaneerpuram with the works reaching the final stages at five places.

Works relating to construction of five minor bridges have almost been completed. This will be followed by laying approach roads on either side to the bridges. The entire works are expected to be completed by this month, a senior NHAI official said here.

Construction of the other two bridges will take some time due to flow of water in the canals. The two bridges have been targeted for completion by April.

Although the national highway was converted into a four-lane stretch years ago, the service lanes remained disjointed across canals at several spots along Tiruchi– Chennai Bypass Road between Senthaneerpuram and Kondayampettai.

Lack of continuity of service lanes only led to wrong-side driving, posing threat to road users. The problem is acutely felt during night hours especially near Sanjeevi Nagar–Oyamari road intersection. Many a time, vehicles proceeding to the service lane from the main carriageway find it difficult to sneak against traffic coming in the opposite direction to enter the service lane.

With the commissioning of the minor bridges, the problem of wrong side driving will be eliminated, which, in turn, will prevent the possiblity of accidents. Further, it will ensure convenience and safety, he added.