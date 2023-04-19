Five-member gang kills youth in Tiruchi

April 19, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A youth hailing from the outskirts of Tiruchi was beaten to death by a gang of five members at Mandurai in the late hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, a girl, a native of Mandurai, was travelling from Chathiram bus stand to her village by bus on Tuesday. Lourd Jeyakumar, a native of Gabrielpuram near Lalgudi, and his brother Thomas were also travelling in the bus and allegedly picked up a quarrel with her.

Thomas allegedly clicked a picture of her using his mobile phone. When she informed her elder brother Kuppusamy about the incident, he along with Pandiyan, Siva and two others came to Gabrielpuram bus stop and took the two brothers near Sivan temple in Mandurai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-member gang assaulted them using wooden logs and escaped from the spot. Lourd Jeyakumar, who suffered severe injuries, was brought to Government Hospital at Lalgudi, where he was declared dead.

The Lalgudi police registered a case regarding the incident and secured Kuppusamy. They are on the lookout for four others.. In order to prevent any untoward incident, police forces were deployed in Mandurai and Gabrielpuram villages.