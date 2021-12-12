Five killed in two accidents

12 December 2021 18:09 IST

TIRUCHI

Five persons were killed in two separate accidents in Thanjavur district on Saturday night.

Three persons, who were sitting on the centre median on the Thanjavur-Kumbakonam bypass road that is being built, were fatally run over by a truck laden with sand.

Police identified the victims as Prasad (31), Chandrasekar (32) and Sudhakar (27).

In another accident, two persons were killed when a goods carrier collided against a tourist van near Sundaraperumalkovil. Ramesh (36), who was driving the goods van, died on the spot. Another person, Manikandan (24), travelling in the goods van, was reported to have died on way to hospital. Police are investigating.