Tiruchirapalli

Five killed in two accidents

TIRUCHI

Five persons were killed in two separate accidents in Thanjavur district on Saturday night.

Three persons, who were sitting on the centre median on the Thanjavur-Kumbakonam bypass road that is being built, were fatally run over by a truck laden with sand.

Police identified the victims as Prasad (31), Chandrasekar (32) and Sudhakar (27).

In another accident, two persons were killed when a goods carrier collided against a tourist van near Sundaraperumalkovil. Ramesh (36), who was driving the goods van, died on the spot. Another person, Manikandan (24), travelling in the goods van, was reported to have died on way to hospital. Police are investigating.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2021 6:11:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/five-killed-in-two-accidents/article37938976.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY