Five killed as goods vans ploughs into devotees headed to Samayapuram

Five persons were killed and one sustained grievous injuries when a goods vehicle ploughed into a group of devotees on a padayatra to Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, near Valampakudi in Thanjavur district on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place around 7 a.m. on July 17 when the victims from Kannukuttipatti hamlet in Kallaakkottai village panchayat in Gandharvakottai Taluk in Pudukottai district were proceeding to Samayapuram in Tiruchi district by walk along with another 25 people from the same village as a group.

They were knocked down by a mini goods carrier proceeding towards Tiruchi on the Nagapattinam-Tiruchi Highway near Valampakudi in Budalur Tahluk in Thanjavur district. While four persons – Muthusamy, 60, Rani, 37, Mohanambal, 27, and Meena, 26, died on the spot, Dhanalakshmi, 36, was injured in the accident and was declared dead on arrival at Thanjavur Medical College hospital, Thanjavur.

Another person, Sangeetha who sustained grievous injuries, was undergoing treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, Thanjavur. The Sengipatti police have booked a case and are on the lookout for the driver of the mini-goods carrier, police said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of the five persons and sanctioned an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs.1 lakh to the injured..

