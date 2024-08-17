ADVERTISEMENT

Five ITI students arrested for assaulting fellow student

Published - August 17, 2024 05:08 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Five students, all minors, of a private Industrial Training Institute (ITI) near Mayiladuthurai have been arrested by the police for assaulting a fellow student.

Earlier, a clip showing the assault and abuse of a 16-year-old second-year student by the five accused went viral on social media. Based on a complaint from the victim, five minors involved in the attack were arrested. The police were on the look out for another 17-year-old boy in connection with the case.

The victim was apparently assaulted for questioning the other boys for sitting in his class.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US