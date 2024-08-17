Five ITI students arrested for assaulting fellow student

Five students, all minors, of a private Industrial Training Institute (ITI) near Mayiladuthurai have been arrested by the police for assaulting a fellow student.

Earlier, a clip showing the assault and abuse of a 16-year-old second-year student by the five accused went viral on social media. Based on a complaint from the victim, five minors involved in the attack were arrested. The police were on the look out for another 17-year-old boy in connection with the case.

The victim was apparently assaulted for questioning the other boys for sitting in his class.