GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five ITI students arrested for assaulting fellow student

Published - August 17, 2024 05:08 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Five students, all minors, of a private Industrial Training Institute (ITI) near Mayiladuthurai have been arrested by the police for assaulting a fellow student.

Earlier, a clip showing the assault and abuse of a 16-year-old second-year student by the five accused went viral on social media. Based on a complaint from the victim, five minors involved in the attack were arrested. The police were on the look out for another 17-year-old boy in connection with the case.

The victim was apparently assaulted for questioning the other boys for sitting in his class.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / vocational schools

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.