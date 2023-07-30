ADVERTISEMENT

Five injured in blast at private fireworks unit in Pudukottai district

July 30, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Fire fighters dousing the embers at the site where a blast at Poongudi village in Pudukottai district on Sunday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five men were injured in a blast that occurred in a licenced private fireworks unit at Poongudi village in the district on Sunday. Two fire tenders — one from the SIPCOT station and another from the Pudukottai fire station — were sent to the blast site to douse the flames. 

Police sources said the blast occurred at around 3.40 p.m. at the unit. Among those injured was the unit owner Vairmani. All the injured were admitted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. 

A senior Fire and Rescue Services Department official said one room within the unit was completely damaged in the impact of the blast. Fire and smoke that emanated in another room nearby was put out by the fire fighters who also put out fire in a eucalyptus grove nearby. The fire fighting operation lasted an hour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The exact cause of the blast was under investigation, said police sources. Officials from the Fire and Rescue Services, revenue and police inspected the blast site and conducted inquiries. Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai Vandita Pandey visited the spot. The Vellanur police are investigating the case. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US