July 30, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Five men were injured in a blast that occurred in a licenced private fireworks unit at Poongudi village in the district on Sunday. Two fire tenders — one from the SIPCOT station and another from the Pudukottai fire station — were sent to the blast site to douse the flames.

Police sources said the blast occurred at around 3.40 p.m. at the unit. Among those injured was the unit owner Vairmani. All the injured were admitted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

A senior Fire and Rescue Services Department official said one room within the unit was completely damaged in the impact of the blast. Fire and smoke that emanated in another room nearby was put out by the fire fighters who also put out fire in a eucalyptus grove nearby. The fire fighting operation lasted an hour.

The exact cause of the blast was under investigation, said police sources. Officials from the Fire and Rescue Services, revenue and police inspected the blast site and conducted inquiries. Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai Vandita Pandey visited the spot. The Vellanur police are investigating the case.

