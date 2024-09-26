Five illegal migrant workers from Bangladesh arrested in Karur

Five Bangladesh illegal migrants, who were employed in a cotton mill at Thammanaickanpatti near here, were arrested on Wednesday.

Acting on inputs that a few workers belonging to Bangladesh were working in the company without valid documents, a team of police personnel from Vellianai visited the mill and carried out an inquiry.

On suspicion, the police picked up five Bangladesh nationals. The inquiry revealed that they joined a cotton mill a few days ago by concealing their identity. They did not have proper documents to stay in India. They were identified as Shamyl Hussain, 24, Ajmer, 22, Jamirul, 30, Zahur alias Zamir, 27, and Asiq Hasan, 22.

All of them were later taken to a government hospital for a medical check up. They were subsequently sent to Puzhal prison in Chennai.

