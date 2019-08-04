Five held for organising manju virattu without permission

Five persons were arrested on Sunday following the death of a 23-year-old man who was gored to death by a bull during a ‘Vadamadu Manju Virattu’ event held at Keeranipatti village near Arimalam in the district on Saturday.

The K. Pudhupatti Police arrested Kasinathan, Neelakandan, Chidambaram, Sakthivel and Kailasam of Keeranipatti on the charge of organising the event without obtaining permission leading to the death of Rajamanikandan of Kattur in Tiruchi - who was a player in the event. The event is held by tying a bull with a long rope with a set of players trying to tame the animal.