Five held for murder of CPI functionary at Needamangalam

Special teams of the Tiruvarur district police on Thursday arrested five persons on the charge of murdering the Communist Party of India’s Needamangalam union secretary N. Tamizharvan (51) in Needamangalam town on Wednesday evening.

The arrest of the accused comes within 24 hours after occurrence of the crime. Consequent to the killing which triggered tension in Needamangalam town necessitating heavy police deployment, the Tiruvarur district police authorities constituted five special teams - each headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police - to apprehend the killers. The teams worked under the direct supervision of the Tiruvarur Superintendent of Police C. Vijaykumar.

During detailed inquiries by the special teams, it came to light that there was previous enmity between Tamizharvan and R. Rajkumar (33) - a history-sheeter, and that the latter had, along with his associates, committed the crime.

A police press release said the special teams arrested Rajkumar of Agrahara Poovanur; M. Madhavan (23); J. Manoj (23); B. Sena alias Senapathy (25) and A. Ezhilarasan (22) at Needamangalam Moonaru on Thursday morning. Further investigation was on in the case.

The main accused in the murder was Rajkumar against whom a history sheet had already been opened at the Needamangalam police station. Rajkumar had come out on bail after being arrested recently by the Needamangalam police in connection with threatening the general public. Rajkumar had murdered Tamizharvan due to previous enmity, the release further said adding that around 850 police personnel were deployed at Needamangalam to prevent any law and order problems.

SP Vijaykumar said Rajkumar had confessed to the police teams of having committed the murder.