Five held for hunting deer in reserve forest

January 22, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Five persons were held on charges of hunting three deer at Edumalai reserve forest in the district on Sunday. They were allegedly transporting the dead deer in a freight carrier when they were caught in neighbouring Perambalur district by a police team while conducting vehicle checks.

They were later handed over to the Forest Department officials at Tiruchi for further legal action. The two adult deer and a fawn were allegedly hunted down with country-made guns, which, too, were confiscated, said a senior Forest Department official. Inquiries were on, officials said.