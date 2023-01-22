HamberMenu
Five held for hunting deer in reserve forest

January 22, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons were held on charges of hunting three deer at Edumalai reserve forest in the district on Sunday.  They were allegedly transporting the dead deer in a freight carrier when they were caught in neighbouring Perambalur district by a police team while conducting vehicle checks. 

They were later handed over to the Forest Department officials at Tiruchi for further legal action.  The two adult deer and a fawn were allegedly hunted down with country-made guns, which, too, were confiscated, said a senior Forest Department official. Inquiries were on, officials said.

