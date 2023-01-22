Five held for hunting deer in reserve forest

:
Five persons were held on charges of hunting three deer at Edumalai reserve forest in the district on Sunday. They were allegedly transporting the dead deer in a freight carrier when they were caught in neighbouring Perambalur district by a police team while conducting vehicle checks.
They were later handed over to the Forest Department officials at Tiruchi for further legal action. The two adult deer and a fawn were allegedly hunted down with country-made guns, which, too, were confiscated, said a senior Forest Department official. Inquiries were on, officials said.
COMMents
SHARE