Five held for brandishing machetes and weapons

July 24, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police arrested five persons for brandishing machetes and weapons while commuting in an autorickshaw on Monday. Police said the incident happened near Tiruchendurai on Tiruchi - Karur road when Jeeyapuram police were involved in regular vehicle checks. C. Maheshwaran, 18, C. Ajithkumar, 18, T. Vasanthakumar, 25, M. Sathiyaraj, 38, and M. Madhavan, 22 – all natives of Srirangam, were arrested. They were also involved in threatening road users using weapons. The Jeeyapuram police intercepted the vehicle and arrested them.

