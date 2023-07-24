Five held for brandishing machetes and weapons

July 24, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district rural police arrested five persons for brandishing machetes and weapons while commuting in an autorickshaw on Monday. Police said the incident happened near Tiruchendurai on Tiruchi - Karur road when Jeeyapuram police were involved in regular vehicle checks. C. Maheshwaran, 18, C. Ajithkumar, 18, T. Vasanthakumar, 25, M. Sathiyaraj, 38, and M. Madhavan, 22 – all natives of Srirangam, were arrested. They were also involved in threatening road users using weapons. The Jeeyapuram police intercepted the vehicle and arrested them.