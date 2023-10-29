ADVERTISEMENT

Five held for blocking Collector’s car and creating ruckus

October 29, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mayiladuthurai district police on Saturday arrested five persons for creating a ruckus by blocking the car of Collector A.P. Mahabharathi near Kollidam.

The incident happened when the Collector was proceeding to Nathalpadugai village near Kollidam along with officials to take stock of the precautionary arrangements to prevent flooding during the northeast monsoon on Saturday.

According to police, six persons came in three two-wheelers and blocked the Collector’s car and created a ruckus by asking the Collector to get down from the vehicle. The police removed them from the spot. They were identified as Saravanan, Sivaprakasam, Thangadurai, Mohan, and Praveen.

The police launched a search to find out the whereabouts of another person who escaped.

