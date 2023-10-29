HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five held for blocking Collector’s car and creating ruckus

October 29, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mayiladuthurai district police on Saturday arrested five persons for creating a ruckus by blocking the car of Collector A.P. Mahabharathi near Kollidam.

The incident happened when the Collector was proceeding to Nathalpadugai village near Kollidam along with officials to take stock of the precautionary arrangements to prevent flooding during the northeast monsoon on Saturday.

According to police, six persons came in three two-wheelers and blocked the Collector’s car and created a ruckus by asking the Collector to get down from the vehicle. The police removed them from the spot. They were identified as Saravanan, Sivaprakasam, Thangadurai, Mohan, and Praveen.

The police launched a search to find out the whereabouts of another person who escaped.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.