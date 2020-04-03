Five Delhi returnees test positive for COVID 19 virus in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM

Five out of the 31 persons in the district who had attended the meeting of Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi have tested positive for COVID 19 virus. Results are awaited for more samples sent for test to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvarur district.

The residences of the five persons have been sealed and the members of their families put through the quarantine procedure. Family members of one of the COVID 19 positive patients had initially resisted the attempt by a team of health department officials and policemen to undergo testing, but eventually gave in. The inmates were subsequently moved to the isolation ward at the Government Hospital, Nagapattinam, sources said.

Three of the five COVID 19 positive patients are neighbours in a locality and two others reside in other localities. From Saturday, buffer and containment zones will be created at three places in the town for restricting movement of outsiders, Collector Praveen P. Nair said.

At a meeting of religious leaders convened by the Collector, the participants assured to extend their fullest cooperation to the district administration for its containment measures. They accepted to keep a watch on circulation of hate messages in the social media.

In Karaikal district, the samples of six persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting and a contact had tested negative.

Urging people to remain indoors to contain the spread of the virus, Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma appealed to them to cooperate with the frontline staff of health department involved in community surveillance.

Essential supplies were available in sufficient quantities, and there was no need for making panic purchases, the Collector said.