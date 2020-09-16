Five deaths, 633 new cases in central region

TIRUCHI

16 September 2020 23:21 IST

139 test positive in Tiruvarur

The central districts on Wednesday recorded 633 new cases and five deaths.

Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur continued to report over 100 cases per day. Two deaths each were reported in Thanjavur and Tiruchi and one in Nagapattinam.

A 70-year-old man with diabetes and a 61-year-old man suffering from coronary artery disease died in Tiruchi. In Thanjavur, a 75-year-old man and a 52-year-old suffered respiratory failure and died. In Nagapattinam, a 62-year-old man with pre-existing conditions, including diabetes and acute respiratory distress syndrome, died.

Tiruvarur recorded the highest number of cases on Wednesday with 139 patients testing positive. Among them were local cases with no contact history and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

In Thanjavur, a sanitary worker of Thanjavur municipal corporation, a paediatrician at Needamangalam Government Hospital, patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and asymptomatic patients whose infection was detected at fever camps in the district were among the 138 patients who tested positive.

Meanwhile, 155 patients, who were undergoing treatment, were discharged after recovering from the viral infection in the district.

In Pudukottai, 131 patients tested positive. Among them were local contacts and patients who were immediate contacts of patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Tiruchi recorded 98 fresh cases. Among the patients who tested positive were frontline workers, employees of private companies who were primary contacts and local cases with no travel or contact history.

Nagapattinam recorded 71 new cases on Wednesday. Of them, 34 patients were admitted to District Headquarters Hospital in Nagapattinam, four to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, while others were admitted to private hospitals in Coimbatore, Madurai and Thanjavur.

In Karur, 43 patients tested positive. The cases were reported from Kulithalai, Paramathi, K.R. Puram and Mettupatti in the district.

Meanwhile, 27 patients tested positive in Ariyalur district, while 16 tested positive in Perambalur. Patients with a history of severe acute respiratory illnesses and Influenza-Like Illnesses, local cases and interdistrict travellers tested positive in both districts.