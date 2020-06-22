Five COVID-19 care centres for asymptomatic patients in city

22 June 2020 18:32 IST

The district administration is getting ready COVID-19 care centres to monitor asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Campuses of five educational institutions are being readied with as many as 325 beds at various locations in the city for the purpose.

S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner told The Hindu that Corporation Middle Schools in Senthaneerpuram, Woraiyur, Pappakurichi, Dr. Rajan Corporation Middle School in Srirangam and the Khajamalai Campus of Bharathidasan University have been identified and workers of the Tiruchi City Corporation have begun cleaning and arranging bedding and other facilities at the locations.

Schools in Senthaneerpuram, Woraiyur and Pappakurichi, will each have 50 beds. The Dr. Rajan Corporation Middle School will have 25 beds and the Khajamalai Campus of Bharathidasan University will have 10 beds. “The schools and the university campus have necessary facilities including rest rooms and adequate ventilation. The beds are being arranged and work will be completed by tomorrow,” Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

Officials said that only positive patients with co-morbid conditions and health complications will be sent to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, which is a designated COVID-19 hospital with 640 beds.

The neighbouring districts of Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai have already been informed to only send patients with co-morbidity or those over the age of 50, a senior health official said.

Three private hospitals in the city are also ready with COVID-19 isolation wards in case the need arises, he said. Officials have been instructed to remain cautious as cases of COVID-19 is on the rise among those travelling to the district from other parts of the State.

Collector S. Sivarasu inspected the care centre being established at the Khajamalai campus of the Bharathidasan University.